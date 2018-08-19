‘Con Brio’ Hosts Auditions in Old Saybrook, Aug. 28

by

AREAWIDE — Do you want the challenge of performing glorious music with 70 other dedicated singers hailing from 11 Towns in the region? Why not consider joining the Con Brio Choral Society, a 70-member auditioned, classical chorus performing under conductor Dr. Stephen Bruce.

Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 56 Great Hammock Road, Old Saybrook, Ct and will begin on Tues., Sept. 4, for the Dec. 2018 concerts. The program includes the baroque masterpiece Te Deum by Czech composter Jan Zelenka along with other pieces.

Concerts will be on Fri., Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. and on Sun., Dec. 9. The chorus will perform with the Con Brio Festival Orchestra and professional soloists at Christ the King Church at 1 McCurdy Lane in Old Lyme.

Appearing in these photos of Con Brio singers are faces you may recognize as your friends, neighbors, or colleagues:

From Towns east of the CT River: Top Row: John Noyes, Karl Stofko, Next Row, Pam Ryley, Susie Rahr, Middle Row: Tom Meisenzahl, Marilyn Currier, Helen Charov, Elin Larson, and Con Brio Choral Society Music Director Dr. Stephen Bruce

Bottom Row: Heather Meisenzahl, Abby Bruce

From Old Saybrook: Old Saybrook Photo: Wendy Humes Mill, Elizabeth Ramirez-Medina, Phyllis Gregor, Larry Hamre

From Deep River, Chester: Bottom: Emily May, Alicia Melluzzo; Middle: Amy Winchell, Luther Moen, Rolf Peterson; Top: Dan Bernier, Pauline Hyla, Barbara Quinn, Ivey Gianetti, John Williams