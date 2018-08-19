Deep River Public Library Hosts Talk on ‘Preventing Chronic Conditions,’ Wednesday

by

DEEP RIVER — Certified Holistic Health Coach, Tracy Livingston will be at the Deep River Library on Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 6 to 7 p.m. to talk about weight loss and the prevention of chronic conditions, such as thyroid disease and diabetes. Livingston has 18 years of healing experience and is committed to helping people learn how to live a balanced life.

This class is free and open to 20 participants. Registration is required. Visit the library website at http://deepriverlibrary.accountsupport.com and click on the monthly calendar, or call the library for more information at 860-526-6039 during service hours: Monday 1 – 8pm; Tuesday 10 am – 6 pm; Wednesday 12:30 – 8 pm; Thursday and Friday 10 am – 6 pm; and Saturday 10 am – 5 pm.