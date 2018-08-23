Needleman To Host East Haddam Issues Forum, Aug. 29

by

AREAWIDE — State Senate candidate Norm Needleman has announced plans to host a series of public forums to discuss the issues facing the towns in the 33rd State Senate District.

The forums will take place in towns throughout the district, with the first one planned for the East Haddam Grange Hall, 488 Town St, East Haddam, on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m.

In announcing his plan to host the public forums, Needleman said: “The most important perspective on the issues facing our district comes from the folks who live and work in our small towns, not from politicians. The people of our district deserve to have their voices heard by the legislators they will be electing to address those issues. These public forums will be a vital public dialogue … a way for all of us to exchange views and lay the groundwork for common sense solutions to the issues our small towns deal with every day.”

Needleman is the Democratic Candidate for Connecticut’s 33rd Senatorial District which includes: Clinton, Chester, Colchester, Deep River, Essex, East Hampton, East Haddam, Haddam, Lyme, Westbrook, Old Saybrook and Portland.

For more information about Needleman’s campaign for state senate, visit NormForSenate.com.