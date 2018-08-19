Registration for Holistic Nurses Integrative Healing Arts Program in Chester Closes Tomorrow

The American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) announces Colleen Delaney PhD, RN, AHN-BC, HWNC-BC and Catherine M. Alvarez, RN, MA, BS, CNML, HNB-BC, PCCN as new faculty for the “Integrative Healing Arts Program in Holistic Nursing” (IHAP) on the East Coast.
IHAP is a unique 84-hour continuing nursing education (CNE) program, in a retreat setting, that prepares nurses to take a pivotal role in transforming the healthcare culture using the principles of holistic health, therapeutic presence and person-centered care.
The Integrative Healing Arts Program in Holistic Nursing (IHAP) will begin in September, 2018 and enrollment is open until Aug. 20. AHNA will offer this three-session program beginning in September,
2018 in Chester, Conn. Session 1 is September 20-23, 2018; Session 2 February 7-10, 2019, and Session 3 is June 20-23, 2019.
The American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) acquired this continuing nursing educational (CNE) program in March 2018 from The BirchTree Center for Healthcare Transformation, which has offered it since
2000. “It is with great anticipation that we announce this opportunity to provide a continuing education program throughout the U.S. and internationally to our members and future members seeking to become
certified in holistic nursing” said Lourdes Lorenz-Miller RN, MSM-IH, AHN-BC, NEA-BC, President of AHNA from Murphy, North Carolina.
This CNE program has a successful 17-year history of preparing holistic nurses to sit for the Holistic Nurse Certification Exam. The requests for holistic nursing educational preparation have escalated at AHNA over the past two years, and this program will assist in meeting this demand.
Marie Shanahan, MA, BSN, HN-BC, President/CEO of The BirchTree Center
for Healthcare Transformation said “We’re very excited to support
the AHNA in expanding IHAP and making it more available to nurses
seeking holistic practice education and certification. We’ve seen
this program change nurses’ lives and careers – and believe the AHNA
is the perfect organization to take the program to a nationwide
audience.”
The American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) is a non-profit
specialty nursing professional membership organization that serves as
the definitive voice for registered nurses who practice holistic
nursing.
Founded in 1981, AHNA’s primary mission is to advance holistic
nursing through Practice, Community Building, Advocacy, Research and
Education. The association is dedicated to the continued development
of evidence-based holistic research, self-care methods for nurses and
non-pharmacological pain management. AHNA offers networking
opportunities to its members along with continuing nursing education
through webinars, self-study programs, publications, conferences, and
scholarship and grant opportunities.
AHNA currently services more than 5,000 members through 146 local
chapters in the U.S. and abroad. Holistic nursing is recognized by the
American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with a
defined scope and standards of practice.
For additional information contact: Casey Bohannon at Communications@ahna.org o800-278-2462r call