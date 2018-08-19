Registration for Holistic Nurses Integrative Healing Arts Program in Chester Closes Tomorrow

by

The American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) announces Colleen Delaney PhD, RN, AHN-BC, HWNC-BC and Catherine M. Alvarez, RN, MA, BS, CNML, HNB-BC, PCCN as new faculty for the “Integrative Healing Arts Program in Holistic Nursing” (IHAP) on the East Coast.

IHAP is a unique 84-hour continuing nursing education (CNE) program, in a retreat setting, that prepares nurses to take a pivotal role in transforming the healthcare culture using the principles of holistic health, therapeutic presence and person-centered care.

The Integrative Healing Arts Program in Holistic Nursing (IHAP) will begin in September, 2018 and enrollment is open until Aug. 20. AHNA will offer this three-session program beginning in September,

2018 in Chester, Conn. Session 1 is September 20-23, 2018; Session 2 February 7-10, 2019, and Session 3 is June 20-23, 2019.

The American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) acquired this continuing nursing educational (CNE) program in March 2018 from The BirchTree Center for Healthcare Transformation, which has offered it since

2000. “It is with great anticipation that we announce this opportunity to provide a continuing education program throughout the U.S. and internationally to our members and future members seeking to become

certified in holistic nursing” said Lourdes Lorenz-Miller RN, MSM-IH, AHN-BC, NEA-BC, President of AHNA from Murphy, North Carolina.

This CNE program has a successful 17-year history of preparing holistic nurses to sit for the Holistic Nurse Certification Exam. The requests for holistic nursing educational preparation have escalated at AHNA over the past two years, and this program will assist in meeting this demand.

Marie Shanahan, MA, BSN, HN-BC, President/CEO of The BirchTree Center

for Healthcare Transformation said “We’re very excited to support

the AHNA in expanding IHAP and making it more available to nurses

seeking holistic practice education and certification. We’ve seen

this program change nurses’ lives and careers – and believe the AHNA

is the perfect organization to take the program to a nationwide

audience.”

The American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) is a non-profit

specialty nursing professional membership organization that serves as

the definitive voice for registered nurses who practice holistic

nursing.

Founded in 1981, AHNA’s primary mission is to advance holistic

nursing through Practice, Community Building, Advocacy, Research and

Education. The association is dedicated to the continued development

of evidence-based holistic research, self-care methods for nurses and

non-pharmacological pain management. AHNA offers networking

opportunities to its members along with continuing nursing education

through webinars, self-study programs, publications, conferences, and

scholarship and grant opportunities.

AHNA currently services more than 5,000 members through 146 local

chapters in the U.S. and abroad. Holistic nursing is recognized by the

American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with a

defined scope and standards of practice.

For additional information contact: Casey Bohannon at Communications@ahna.org o800-278-2462r call