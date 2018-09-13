Cappella Cantorum Hosts Registration for Works by Puccini, Saint-Saens, Monday: Concert to be Held, Dec. 2

by

AREAWIDE: Join the Cappella Cantorum Masterworks Chorus for its first rehearsal of Puccini’s Messa di Gloria and Saint-Saens’ Christmas Oratorio on Monday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., at John Winthrop Middle School, 1 Winthrop Road, Deep River. Use the rear entrance.

These melodious and inspiring works will be performed in concert Sunday, Dec. 2, at John Winthrop with professional orchestra and soloists. Simon Holt of the Salt Marsh Opera will direct.

Auditions are not required.

Registration is $50 plus music: Puccini $9, Saint-Saens $11. Late registration is the following Monday, Sept. 24, same time and place.

For more information, visit www.CappellaCantorum.org or call 860-526-1038.