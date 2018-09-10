Chester/Deep River Cub Scout Pack 13 Invites All Youth — Boys and Girls — to Joining Night, Sept. 20

by

CHESTER & DEEP RIVER – Cub Scouting wants you!

Now is the time to join the fun and excitement of America’s foremost youth program for boys and girls — Cub Scouting. A joining night and Rain Gutter Boat Regatta will be held on Sept. 20, at the United Church of Chester, 29 West Main Street, Chester from 7 to 8 p.m.

Cub Scouting is for boys and girls in the kindergarten through fifth grades. The program combines outdoor activities, sports, academics, and more in a fun and exciting program that helps families teach ideals such as citizenship, character, personal fitness, and leadership.

At the meeting, boys and girls will have an opportunity to meet other Scouts and participate in a Rain Gutter Boat Regatta., building supplies will be at the meeting. Parents can learn more about the local unit’s activities and how Scouting can benefit their child.

For more information, visit www.beascout.scouting.org and enter your zip code for more information, also at http://chesterdeeprivercubpack13.scoutlander.com