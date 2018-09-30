Essex Steam Train Offers ‘Brats & Beer’ Cruise, Oct. 11

by

ESSEX — Enjoy ‘Brats & Beer’ along with beautiful fall foliage on the Connecticut River! A great night is in store for you from the minute you smell the brats sizzling on the grill to the last sip of beer as you glide into dock after the last rays of a stunning sunset.

This unique evening on Thursday, Oct. 11, runs from 5:45 to 9 p.m.

Arrive 5:30 p.m. in Essex for departure at 5:45 p.m. for a two-hour cruise on the Becky Thatcher Riverboat. Return to Essex at 9 p.m.

The evening offers:

• tastings of several carefully selected craft beers

• a buffet of brats and all the fixin’s (additional beverages and snacks are available for purchase onboard.)

• gift bag including an engraved beer glass as a memento

Note this event is for adults 21+. Ticket prices are $65 in advance/ $75 Walk-up (pending availability.)

Visit EssexSteamTrain.com for tickets and more information.