Explore the ‘Hidden History of Middlesex County’ at Deep River Historical Society’s Carriage House, Oct. 9

DEEP RIVER — Middlesex County has a rich past. From dinosaur tracks and famous authors to the world’s largest gathering of fife and drum corps. But those fascinating facts are just part of the story. Join the Deep River Historical Society (DRHS) and the Deep River Library when local authors Robert and Kathleen Hubbard reveal more hidden mysteries on Tuesday, Oct. 9, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the DRHS Carriage House.

The authors present many unforgettable stories in their recently published book, Hidden History of Middlesex County. They will present slides and discuss their research, which took them to Chester and the other 14 cities and towns of Middlesex County and included conversations with over 100 people who were knowledgeable of the historic people, places, and events that are discussed in the book.

Robert Hubbard is a retired professor at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven Connecticut. Kathleen Hubbard is a retired teacher from the Middletown Connecticut public school system. Both have lived in Middlesex County towns for 30 years. They are the authors of Images of America: Middletown and Legendary Locals of Middletown. In addition, Robert is the author of the recent biography, Major General Israel Putnam, Hero of the American Revolution.

This program is a collaboration between the Deep River Library and the Deep River Historical Society.

For more information, visit http://deepriverlibrary.accountsupport.comand click on the monthly calendar, or call the library at 860-526-6039 during service hours: Monday 1 – 8pm; Tuesday 10 am – 6 pm; Wednesday 1 – 8 pm; Thursday 10 am – 6 pm; Friday 10 am – 6 pm and Saturday 10 am – 2 pm.