Middlesex Coalition for Children Hosts Candidate Debate in Middletown, Oct. 11

by

AREAWIDE — The Middlesex Coalition for Children will host a 2018 Candidate Forum, Oct 11, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at deKoven House in Middletown.Candidates running for office for State Senate and State Representative for

Middlesex County seats will be present.

In this panel discussion-style event, candidates will be asked questions about their views on issues that affect children and families in Middlesex County

All are welcome and admission is free.

Confirmed guests include:

Anthony Gennaro

Irene Haines

Madeline Leveille

Matt Lesser

Norman Needleman

John-Michael Parker

Matthew Pugliese

Quentin Phipps

Colin Souney

Linda Szynkowicz

Melissa Ziobron

Candidates are still in the process of confirming and this list will be modified as confirmations are received. Check the Facebook event page for the updates.