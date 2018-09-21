Salt Marsh Opera Performs ‘La Boheme’ at ‘the Kate’ Tonight, Sunday; in Westerly Tomorrow

by



AREAWIDE — In a cold Parisian apartment, a poet is so poor he burns pages of his own manuscript for heat. A chance encounter and cleverly pocketed key lead him to discover a love strong enough to warm his soul. But in impoverished 19th-Century Paris even love is not free, and he is faced with a price he may not be able to pay.

What cost is too high for the woman he loves, and is it worth living without her by his side?

Find out the answers to these questions and more in a spectacular performance of Puccini’s ‘La Boheme’ at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center — the Kate — at 300 Main Street, Old Saybrook, this evening at 7 p.m. or Sunday at 3 p.m. A few tickets are still available for both performances by calling the Kate box office at 860.510.0453 or online by clicking here.

Tomorrow evening, Saturday, Sept. 22, there will another performance of La Boheme at 7 p.m. at the George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High Street, Westerly, RI. For tickets, call 860.535.0753.

This performance at Kent Hall is a special “Opera in the Round,” an immersive experience that puts you right in the middle of 19th-Century Paris! Eat, Drink and Be Merry with your own Parisian picnic basket as you celebrate with the cast their brief taste of happiness, then march with them from the café into the streets of Paris at the climax of Act II.

These tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.