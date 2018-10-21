East Haddam Business Association to Host Business Development Expo/Fair, Oct. 30

by

Registration is now open for the East Haddam Business Association’s (EHBA) Business Development Expo on Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Town of East Haddam’s new Municipal Office Complex, 1 Plains Rd. in Moodus, which will be followed by a networking reception to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gelston House, 8 Main St., East Haddam.

New and existing businesses in East Haddam and surrounding towns are encouraged to attend. Topics will include information about customer service, marketing, tourism, project management, business planning, lending, insurance and business start-up basics.

Guest speakers/topics include:

Debi Norton, Bravo! Interactive Media/SCORE Mentor – Workshop:

SEO Roundtable; Eric Munro, SCORE Mentor ­– Workshop: How to Grow Your Business;

Tom Gezo, T Gezo Business Consulting Llc./SCORE Mentor – Workshop: Planning for Success;

Jim Jackson, Connecticut Small Business Development Center – Workshop: Consultative Selling;

Meg Yetishefsky & Jill Belisle, State of Connecticut – Workshop: How to do Business With the State of Connecticut;

Karen Tessman, Connecticut Economic Development Fund – Workshop: Business Financing;

Irene Haines, AAA Insurance – Insurance Needs of Small Business;

Jennifer Height, Liberty Bank – Financing for Your Small Business;

Rosemary Bove, CT Office of Tourism – The Tourism Economy in CT;

East Haddam Economic Development Commission – Starting a Business in East Haddam.

This event is free for EHBA members and $15 per person for non-members. Non-members who register before or on the day of the event will receive a one-year EHBA membership for 2019.

In addition, regional businesses are invited to promote themselves through a Business Services Information Fair scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. The fair cost will be $25 to $50 per table depending on the size of the table. EHBA members will receive a discount.

Participants are welcome to attend workshops of their choosing, browse the business services fair, and network with attendees, speakers, and sponsors. Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are available.

For more information contact: Judith M. Dobai 800-595-4912 or jdobai@ffcsconsulting.com.

Sponsors include: East Haddam News, Cold Spring Farm, Gelston House, Waide Communications, New Inn Kennels, and MoreFIT.

The East Haddam Business Association’s mission is to promote, support and advocate for local businesses through cooperative community outreach. For more information about the EHBA visit ehbact.org. or www.facebook.com/EHBusinessAssociation.