How to Teach Kids About Consent, Healthy Relationships; Talk at Deep River Library, Wednesday

DEEP RIVER — The news lately has brought home to all of us how easy it can be for teen sexual experiences to go wrong. Kids of any gender can be victims of sexual assault – or may even contribute to a culture of sexual harassment and violence if they’re confused about what respect and consent should look like.

Jill Whitney, a licensed marriage and family therapist who writes about relationships and sexuality, will guide parents on how to talk with kids about consent and other sex-related topics. She will provide:

Ideas for getting the conversation started

Sample language you can use

Ways to deal with strong feelings that may come up for you or your child

Join the conversation on Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Deep River Public Library. Open to parents of children of any age. All are welcome.

Registration at tritownys.org would be appreciated for planning purposes.

Resources will also be on hand from the Women & Families Center and the CT Alliance to End Sexual Violence.