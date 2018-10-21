Letter to the Editor: Correcting Errors in Ziobron Mailer About Needleman

by

To the Editor:

A mailer arrived at my house this past week that was so full of erroneous implications and information about Norm Needleman that I am compelled to publically (sic) correct some of it.

First, the truth about taxes in Essex: in Norm’s four terms as First Selectman in Essex, taxes have remained lower than 90% of all other municipalities in the state. And, this year the property tax rate in Essex was lowered.

Second, the truth about Norm Needleman’s salary: when state support evaporated, he reduced his salary by 75% and donated the remaining 25% to area charities. To call it ‘wasteful spending’ is more than misleading …it is an outright lie.

Norm Needleman is as much an “honest Abe” character as I have seen in politics. He is totally committed to public service. He has solved Essex’s problems with probity, ingenuity and intelligence and now he wants to bring these character traits and skills to Hartford where, by the way, he will not accept a salary.

Melissa’s Ziobron’s long-term reputation will depend on her taking a stand against “dark money” slurs against her opponent. I hope she does.

Sincerely,

Claire K. Matthews,

Essex.