Letter to the Editor: Needleman, Palm, and Pugliese are Value-Based Candidates

by

To the Editor:

With less than 50 days to the midterm elections candidates seem to be ramping up with canvassing, lawn signs, and public appearances. As a voter, I am ramping up my interest in the candidates and what they represent. I am looking for value-based candidates who will demonstrate integrity, authenticity, and a commitment to the people they serve. I have had enough of partisan bickering, lies and distortions of the truth, and downright crude behavior. Is it too much to expect truth, dignity, or empathy from our elected officials? I think not.

It is reported that 90% of Republicans approve of President Trump, but that report doesn’t tell the whole story. More accurately, it is 90% of remaining Republicans who approve of him. Yes, many Republicans are abandoning their party because they cannot align with current policies, tactics, or values. Neither can they align with a president who demonstrates little respect for honorable traditions, or who sacrifices national security for his own self serving purposes. The midterm elections seem to pose a conundrum for Republican voters. Do they betray themselves, their party allegiance, stay at home, or attempt to salvage what is left of the party of Lincoln? It seems to me, that casting a vote for Democrats, while counterintuitive, may be the best way to do that.

What better way to send a message to their party leaders than to vote for Democrats who better represent their values. Will you have the courage to make that choice? Norm Needleman, Christine Palm, and Matt Pugliese are local candidates who are honest, competent, and dedicated to the public good. They are committed to improving the economic wellbeing of our community, supporting young families and Seniors, protecting healthcare and the environment, and ensuring school safety. They are value-based candidates who deserve a look.

Sincerely,

Claire Walsh,

Deep River