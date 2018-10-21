Letter to the Editor: Ziobron Challenges Needleman on Negative Campaigning, ‘Double-Dipping’

by

To the Editor:

While Norman Needleman has been busy spending his own money (to the tune of a $250,000 personal check) for negative TV ads and expensive mailings, I’ve been spending my time knocking on doors every day for the last six months, directly communicating and listening to the people I want to represent at the capital.

Rather than simply run in the merits of his own record, Mr. Needleman has resorted to doubling down on the negativity, going after me with misleading videos and campaign mailers distorting my record, knowing I have limited resources to push back. He has even gone so far as to enlist dark money via a nasty political action committee to push out negative information. The people behind this PAC don’t even live in our district.

I’m not even sure Mr. Needleman understands the job he’s trying to buy. When he’s not taking shots at me, he’s repeating old tropes about how Hartford is broken, suggesting that only he can fix it. Where have we heard that before?

Lastly, there’s Needleman’s stated position on double-dipping from taxpayers. When questioned, he explains he won’t give up his job as First Selectman in Essex. I’ve been a legislator for 6 years, and I can tell you, even though it only pays as a part time job, it isn’t. I know firsthand that the CEO of a small town is a 60-70 hour a week gig, and that’s when things are quiet. Couple this with Needleman’s abysmal attendance record at the critical River Council of Government meetings, and one can’t help but ask: if elected, which job is going to get his attention? Voters in the 33rd district deserve someone who isn’t going to treat the job of representing them as a side-hustle.

Sincerely,

Melissa Ziobron,

East Haddam.

Candidate for the 33rd district of the State Seante