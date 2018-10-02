Send Us Your Questions for the Candidates, Deadline is Today!

by

We will shortly be sending questionnaires to the local candidates running for state office in the Nov. 6 election. We plan to publish their responses on Thursday, Nov. 1. We invite readers to submit possible questions for the candidates to editor@ValleyNewsNow.com by next Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The candidates to whom we will be e-mailing questionnaires are:

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 33

This District includes Chester, Deep River, Essex and Old Saybrook. There is no incumbent since the current state senator for the district, Art Linares, is not running again.

Candidates:

Norm Needleman – Democrat

Needleman is currently first selectman of Essex.

Melissa Ziobron – Republican

Ziobron is currently state representative for the 34th State Assembly District (Colchester, East Haddam, and East Hampton)

STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 36

This District includes Chester, Deep River and Essex.

Robert Siegrist – Republican (incumbent seeking his second term)

Christine Palm – Democrat

STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 23

This District includes Old Saybrook.



Candidates:

Devin Carney – Republican (incumbent seeking his third term)

Matt Pugliese – Democrat

We look forward to publishing reader’s Letters to the Editor. We have a strict 350-word limit for these letters and will enforce a two-week break between letters submitted by the same author.

The final day that we will publish letters will be Sunday, Nov. 4: we will only publish new letters on Nov. 5 if they are in response to a letter published on Nov. 4.