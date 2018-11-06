Vote! Election Day is Today, Polls Open From 6am to 8pm

by

Tri-Town and Old Saybrook voters go to the polls today in a critical mid-term election. There are no town elections — all the names on the ballot sheet are for state positions, including that of governor.

Polling stations open at 6 a.m. today and close at 8 p.m. Essex and Chester residents cast their votes at their respective town halls while Deep River residents should go to the Town Library. Optical scan machines will be used. Voters must present identification.

IF YOU HAVEN’T ALREADY DONE SO, WE URGE OUR READERS TO VOTE TODAY!

We will publish the results here on ValleyNewsNow.com very shortly after their announcement.