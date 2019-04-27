Celebrate Beavers Today with Essex Land Trust

by

ESSEX — The Essex Conservation Commission is celebrating Beaver Day on Saturday, April 27, with a rain date of Sunday, April 28.

The Commission will be host a tour of Quarry Pond at 7:15 p.m. (prior to sunset.) Attendees are requested to wear boots.

Beavers are nocturnal animals that tend to sleep during the day. The ability to see them is best at this time.

Beavers are known as a Keystone species. A keystone species is a plant or animal that plays a unique and crucial role in the way an ecosystem functions. Without keystone species, the ecosystem would be dramatically different or cease to exist altogether. All species in an ecosystem, or habitat, rely on each other.

Quarry Pond in located in the Viney Hill Brook Park in Essex, Conn. Meet at the parking lot on the end of Cedar Grove Terrace prior to the start time of the tour.

Join the tour to learn more about beavers. Sign up at EssexCelebratesBeavers@gmail.com.