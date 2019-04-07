Essex Winter Series’ Presents ‘Chanticleer’ This Afternoon in Old Saybrook

Essex Winter Series’ presents Chanticleer, the Grammy Award-Winning ensemble dubbed an orchestra of voices, on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. at Old Saybrook High School, 1111 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook.
They are celebrating the ensemble’s 40th anniversary with the program, Then and There Here and Now, which contains music by some of Chanticleer’s favorite composers. From Palestrina and Victoria to Mason Bates and Steven Stucky, with lustrous examples of the South American baroque, as well as audience favorite arrangements by Jennings, Shaw and others. This program reflects the expansive aesthetic and seamless virtuosity in ensemble singing which have been Chanticleer’s hallmark for four decades.
Essex Winter Series is honored to be part of Chanticleer’s anniversary year and concludes its season with this fabulous program.
Seating is general admission and tickets may be purchased by calling 860-272-4572 or visiting www.essexwinterseries.com.