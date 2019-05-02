It’s ‘First Friday’ Tomorrow in Chester! Much to Enjoy at Shops, Galleries, Restaurants

by

CHESTER — It’s May Daze on the First Friday of May in Chester! With shops and galleries open until 8 p.m. and the start of a big weekend in town, here’s a summary of everything that’s happening during the evening of May 3 in the shops, galleries and restaurants in Chester.

The 6th Annual Pattaconk 1850 BAR & GRILL and Rotary Club of Chester, CT Music Fest and Charity Duck Race activities kick off on Friday with music on the patio and inside, and the Pattaconk’s Scoops & Smiles ice cream shop window opens for the season at 4 p.m. on First Friday.

Little House Brewing Company launches its first Maifest weekend with the official opening of its biergarten and the release of its first Maibock, a strong, malty lager, in a special-edition glass tankard. Supplies are limited, and the festivities continue all weekend long.

Chester Gallery will host artist John Paul Lavertu for a signing of Knock! Knock!, his four-act wordless story that follows the journey of two nameless characters. Lavertu first came to Chester to work with Sol LeWitt while he attended the Art Students League of New York. He’s had exhibits in New York and The Art Complex Museum in Duxbury, Mass., and has exhibited at the Chester Gallery Postcard Show. Lavertu continues to work for the LeWitt Collection in Chester.

Leif Nilsson Spring Street Studio and Gallery is showcasing some of the artist’s Spring and Summer paintings accompanied by house band Arrowhead.

The shops and artisans in Chester also have plenty on tap to kick off May Daze, including:

• Lark is celebrating its 5th birthday with “Pick-a-Duck” discounts for customers, giveways, and “quackers” and cheese.

• The French Hen is getting a jump on Cinco de Mayo, which is on Sunday, May 5, by serving mini-margaritas on First Friday.

• Shops at the Mill House is launching its first Spring Clearance Sale, with specials throughout its nooks and crannies.

• Dina Varano Gallery is showcasing a new line of pearl jewelry inspired by the beautiful colors and natural shapes of Tahitian, fresh water and baroque pearls.

First Friday also marks the day tickets go on sale for Chester’s 2nd Ladies Sip & Shop, which has been set for Thursday, June 20. Tickets go live on May 3 at 5 p.m. to buy a “swag bag” full of coupons, goodies from town merchants, and the chance for a “Golden Ticket” that will win the lucky recipient a terrific gift. See the Visit Chester CT Facebook page for full details on this shoppin’ and sippin’ event, which drew more than 200 folks to Chester last year. This year’s proceeds will go to support Child and Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut.

In addition to on-street parking in Chester, there is free parking available in the town’s public lots on Main Street by the cemetery, on Water Street and on Maple Street.

More information about First Friday is available on Facebook.com/VisitChesterCT or by calling (860) 322-4047.