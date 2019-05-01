May 1, 2019

Musical Masterworks Presents Season Finale at Weekend

Cellist Edward Arron

Musical Masterworks will close its 28th season by celebrating the masterpieces of Haydn, Prokofiev and Schubert on Saturday, May 4, at 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m. at the acoustically perfect First Congregational Church of Old Lyme.

This season finale of the 28th season of Music Masterworks features acclaimed husband-wife duo, pianist Gloria Chien and violinist Soovin Kim, who join Edward Arron for a performance of Schubert’s remarkable E-flat Major Trio, one of the great masterpieces from the composer’s final year.

The program will begin with the C Major Trio by ‘Papa’ Haydn, followed by Prokofiev’s F minor Sonata for Violin and Piano.

Individual tickets are available for $40 for adults and $5 for students. Visit Musical Masterworks at www.musicalmasterworks.org or call 860.434.2252.

Musical Masterworks returns in October with its 29th season, which will include a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th anniversary featuring his complete quartets during two special three-day concert weekends in March and May 2020.

