Musical Masterworks Presents Season Finale at Weekend

Musical Masterworks will close its 28th season by celebrating the masterpieces of Haydn, Prokofiev and Schubert on Saturday, May 4, at 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m. at the acoustically perfect First Congregational Church of Old Lyme.

This season finale of the 28th season of Music Masterworks features acclaimed husband-wife duo, pianist Gloria Chien and violinist Soovin Kim, who join Edward Arron for a performance of Schubert’s remarkable E-flat Major Trio, one of the great masterpieces from the composer’s final year.

The program will begin with the C Major Trio by ‘Papa’ Haydn, followed by Prokofiev’s F minor Sonata for Violin and Piano.

Individual tickets are available for $40 for adults and $5 for students. Visit Musical Masterworks at www.musicalmasterworks.org or call 860.434.2252.

Musical Masterworks returns in October with its 29th season, which will include a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th anniversary featuring his complete quartets during two special three-day concert weekends in March and May 2020.