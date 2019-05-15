Ride the 7th Annual ‘Tour de Lyme,’ Sunday! Still Time to Register, Proceeds Benefit Lyme Land Trust

by

AREAWIDE — Join the seventh annual Tour de Lyme on Sunday, May 19. For competitive riders, this is a chance to warm up for the cycling season ahead. For others, it provides a wonderful occasion to pedal through Lyme and enjoy the surrounding countryside. If you are a mountain biker, this is an opportunity to ride through private lands open only for this event.

Everyone – riders, sponsors, and volunteers – will enjoy a post-ride picnic at Ashlawn Farm with popular food trucks, beer and live music. This year there will be physical therapists to help with any injuries, the always popular massage therapists to loosen tight muscles, and a plant sale to stock up on herbs for the season ahead. There will also be Tour de Lyme shirts for sale.

For complete information and online registration, visit www.tourdelyme.org

It’s not a race but a carefully planned series of rides designed to suit every level of skill and endurance. There are four road rides of varying length and degree of difficulty:

The CHALLENGE, the name says it all, is 60 miles – a real workout;

The CLASSIC, shorter at 25 miles, but still a challenge;

The VALLEY Rides ‒ pleasant easier rides with fewer hills, 26 miles or 35 miles

The FAMILY ‒ at just 8 miles designed for riding with children.

There are also two mountain bike options;

the RIDER’S TEST a 26.5 mile ride for serious enthusiasts

a shorter, less challenging option.

The Tour de Lyme is hosted by The Lyme Land Conservation Trust. Since 1966, the Lyme Land Trust has been conserving the unique and historic landscapes of Lyme, Connecticut. During those years, the Lyme rural community has shown that a small population can have a big impact and protect more than 3000 acres of woodlands, working farm fields, and bird-filled marshes. The result is an outdoor paradise – open to all.

Money raised from the Tour de Lyme will create added opportunities for public enjoyment of the Land Trust preserves while protecting and maintaining what has already been conserved for generations to come.

The Lyme Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization – registration and donations are tax deductible.