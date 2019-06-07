Carney Hosts Office Hours Throughout 23rd District in June; First Event, Monday

by

State Reps. Devin Carney (R-23rd) and Jesse MacLachlan (R-35th) along with State Sen. Paul Formica (R-20th) will hold Office Hours throughout the 23rd District on various dates between June 10 and 27.

These events will provide constituents with an opportunity to ask questions or share their ideas and concerns about state government, local issues and the 2019 legislative session which will come to a close on June 5.

The Office Hours schedule is as follows:

Old Lyme

Monday, June 10, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

State Rep. Carney & State Sen.Formica

Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library

Community Room

2 Library Ln.

Old Saybrook

NOTE DATE CHANGE!

Monday, June 24, from 8 – 9 a.m.

State Rep. Carney

Vicky G. Duffy Pavilion

155 College St.

Lyme

Tuesday, June 18, from 6 – 7 p.m.

State Rep. Carney

Lyme Public Library

Community Room

482 Hamburg Rd.

Westbrook

Thursday, June 27, from 6 – 7 p.m.

State Rep. Carney & State Rep. McLachlan

Westbrook Public Library

Community Room

61 Goodspeed Dr.

Anyone unable to attend, but who would like to speak to Rep. Carney may contact his office at 800-842-1423 or by email at: devin.carney@housegop.ct.gov.

Carney represents the 23rd General Assembly District, which includes the towns of Lyme, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook and a portion of Westbrook.