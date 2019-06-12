Celebrate Independence Day at Ivoryton Village Alliance’s Annual Fourth of July Parade

by

IVORYTON — The 14th annual Ivoryton Village 4th of July parade is a quintessential small-town event that brings the local community together. Sponsored by the Ivoryton Village Alliance and a committee of volunteers, it has become an Independence Day tradition.

This year the Alliance is pleased to announce and proud to honor Gary Riggio as the 2019 Grand Marshal. Riggio has dedicated many years of volunteer service and imagination to our annual Holiday Illuminations, as well as helping Santa Claus himself — without him all lights would be at eye level.

On Thursday, July 4, all are welcome to join in the fun as viewers or marchers. Tractors, farm animals and vintage motorized vehicles are encouraged.

Don’t have any of those? Just bring your marching shoes, your bike, your trombone even your T-Rex suit … all are welcome.

After the parade, everyone is invited to gather at the Village Green Gazebo to honor our 2019 Grand Marshal and enjoy a short celebration featuring The New Horizons Band, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and perhaps a few surprises. It’s a great way to start your 4th!

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. with line-up at 9:30 a.m. For more information check out the Facebook page at Ivoryton Village Alliance.

For more information, visit www.ivorytonalliance.org

The Ivoryton 4th of July Parade is sponsored by The Ivoryton Village Alliance and Town of Essex.