Letter to the Editor: Thank You to the Wonderful People of Essex, Ivoryton, and Centerbrook

by

To the Editor:

An Open Letter to the Wonderful People of Essex, Ivoryton, and Centerbrook:

Last July I was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Your generosity, thoughtfulness and concern has been overwhelming. Thanks to your continuing support, I have been able to keep up the fight, gain strength from you, and learn what true compassion is.

The last time I spoke with the Director of Park and Recreation, Mary Ellen Barnes, she told me, “Boris, we are all like family here.” I didn’t reply at the time, but yes you were right, we truly are like family.

There are so many people to thank individually; I am going to try to the best of my ability during this difficult time. I would like to

thank Mike Birner and his son Joe Birner; Mayor Norm Needleman; Maria Lucarelli; Kelly Ann Sterner; Paul Kenefick; Ryan Welch and the Welch family; Bob and Rose Rutty; Scott Clark; Tom McQuinney; Mary Ellen Barnes; and Marion Stiehl.

I know there are many more people that have helped including all those in Town Hall, the Essex Police Department, and countless others that have contributed to my GoFundMe page. I can’t thank you all enough for your prayers and support.

With Sincere Appreciation,

Boris A. Churyk,

Essex.