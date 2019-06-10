Sing! Cappella Cantorum Offers One-Day Vocal Camp, Saturday

by

The valley-shore chorus of Cappella Cantorum offers a One-Day Vocal Camp on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, 5 Lyme St., Old Lyme. All singers ages 13 and up are welcome to attend.

The camp offers intensive choral practice in group and private lessons that will improve sight reading, ear training and blending in a choral environment.

Learn from accomplished choral leaders Simon Holt, director of the Salt Marsh Opera, Cappella Cantorum and the choir of the Congregational Church of Old Lyme, and Paul Laurence Fletcher, critically acclaimed oratorio and concert soloist.

Lunch will be provided. Cost is $45 for the group session and $55 for the group session plus a private vocal lesson with Mr. Fletcher. The private lessons are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reserve a spot at www.cappellacantorum.org or by calling 860-941-8243.