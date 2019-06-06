Take a Walk ‘Through the Garden Gate,’ June 15; Proceeds Benefit Ivoryton Library

by

IVORYTON — It’s spring (finally) and what better way to celebrate than a walk through some beautiful gardens.

Come enjoy eight historic gardens on Ivoryton Library’s fifth annual Through the Garden Gate fundraiser tour on Saturday, June 15.

The tour, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., takes you through Victorian homes, a renovated carriage house, and other notable sites in this former factory town.

You can purchase the $25 tickets by calling Ivoryton Library at 860-767-1252. Lunch at the Copper Beech Inn, which must be ordered ahead of the tour, is an additional $15.

You may also purchase tickets for $30 the day of the event between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the library at 106 Main St. in Ivoryton.

Come out for a wonderful drive in the country … Ivoryton is waiting.