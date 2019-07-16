Sam Magaziner Wins GWU’s New Venture Competition, Awarded MD-PhD Program by NYU Medical School

by

ESSEX — Samuel James Magaziner of Essex, and a 2012 graduate of Xavier High School, has won first place in the 2019 George Washington University New Venture Competition (GWU-NVC) for the product Plast-Ways which curates a spray that contains plastic-eating microbes designed to help plastic decompose quicker, expanding the lifespan of landfills.

Magaziner serves as the co-founder, principal investigator, and chief scientific officer of his company, Envirobe Inc., from which Plast-ways was born.

Magaziner holds a B.A. in Biochemistry from Columbia University where he graduated in 2016 magna cum laude, receiving Chemistry Departmental Honors and induction into the New York Delta Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. During undergraduate studies, he helped found the university’s first International Genetically Engineered Machines (iGEM) team; iGEM is aimed at safely apply biological technology in public and industrial domains, with an emphasis on entrepreneurial projects.

From these experiences he gained an interest in leveraging biological and engineering principles to confer actual change and provide solutions to global problems, chief among them, environmental pollution.

In 2018 he received an MPhil in Biochemistry from the University of Cambridge where he studied the role of bacteriophage (bacterial viruses) mediated gene transfer in the evolution of human gut pathogens. There he became a member of the UK Society of Applied Microbiology, the Microbiology Society of Europe, and the University of Cambridge Philosophical Society.

At present, Magaziner resides in Washington, D.C., where he is a researcher for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Md. There, Magaziner works as an Intramural Research Fellow in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases where he studies viral immunology in the context of Vaccinia, Zika, and HIV/SIV. Magaziner has been published as first author in several peer reviewed journals and various other publications.

This fall, Magaziner will continue his studies at the New York University School of Medicine where he has been awarded acceptance to NYU Langone’s Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP), a combined M.D.- Ph.D. degree program aimed at educating future physician-scientists. The program, supported by the United States Public Health Service, offers a fellowship, full funding, and dual-degree program in which rigorous research training is combined with a medical curriculum and clinical training.

He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James R. Magaziner of Essex and Rumson, NJ.