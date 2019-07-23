Summer Sing Faure’s ”Requiem,” in Old Saybrook, Aug. 5; All Singers Welcome

by

AREAWIDE — Summer Sing Faure’s ”Requiem,”on Monday, Aug. 5, with 7 p.m. registration, and at 7:30 p.m. the Sing begins at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 56 Great Hammock Rd., Old Saybrook. This session will be conducted by Wendy Moy of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Chorus.

All singers are welcome to perform in this read-through of a great choral work. Professional soloists often participate.

The event is co-sponsored by Cappella Cantorum and Con Brio.

A $10 fee covers the costs of the event. Scores will be available, and the church is air-conditioned.

The next Summer Sing on Monday, Aug. 12, Rutter’s “Magnificat,” will be conducted by Russ Hamond of The Shoreline Chorale.

For more information, call (860) 767-9409 or (203)530-0002 or visit www.cappellacantorum.org or www.conbrio.org