by

IVORYTON — The Facts & Fibs Book Club will meet on the third Tuesday of every month beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Ivoryton Library at 106 Main St. in Ivoryton.

The discussions will last an hour and continue monthly through December. Each member will be responsible for obtaining the group books, and a different volunteer facilitator will lead the discussion each month.

For more information, call the library at 860-767-1252, or contact Mary Ann at contezsa@gmail.com.