Town of Essex Hosts Community Day, Sept. 29; All Welcome

ESSEX — The Town of Essex hosts its 2nd Annual Community Day in Essex on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Essex Fire Headquarters, 11 Saybrook Road, Essex.

Community Day is an important day to come together and celebrate our First Responders and to promote volunteerism and positive activities.

Stop by for a free hotdog and chips, observe some fascinating smoke and fire demonstrations, get a face-painting, and buy a raffle ticket for a change to win a ride on an Essex Fire Engine with Santa in December. You can also look inside a rescue helicopter, a fire engine and ambulance while learning about life saving techniques used by our Fire and Ambulance crews.

“Our volunteer first responders are essential to the fabric of our community. We thank each and every one of them for their hard work and dedication, but they need our help. The current group of volunteers is thinning, and we are asking for your participation. We need your help. Please come, have fun and volunteer!” said Norman Needleman, Essex First Selectman.