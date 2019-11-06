Needleman Easily Wins Another Term as Essex First Selectman, No Changes on Board of Selectmen

by

ESSEX — Incumbent First Selectman Norman Needleman (D) cruised to victory in Tuesday’s election with more than twice the number of votes of his opponent, Matthew Fleming (R). Needleman also serves as the State Senator for the 33rd CT District. His running mate, incumbent selectman Stacia Rice-Libby, also won easily to retain her seat on the board of selectmen.

The third seat on the board will be taken by Bruce Glowac (R), who like Rice-Libby is also an incumbent, thus keeping board members exactly the same as prior to the election.

The full results in Essex were:

First Selectman

Norman Needleman (D)

1667

Matthew R. Fleming (R)

621

Selectman

Stacia Rice-Libby (D)

1333

Bruce M. Glowac (R)

951

Board of Finance

W. Campbell Hudson (D)

1439

Carolyn E. Field (R)

820

Mary-Louise Polo (D)

1412

Philip J. Beckman (R)

847

Board of Education

Cassandra S. Sweet (D)

1689

Board of Assessment Appeals

George B. Wendell (D)

1354

Coral L. Rawn (R)

902

Regional Board of Education

D.G. Fitton (D)

1369

D.G. Fitton (R)

790