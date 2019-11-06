Needleman Easily Wins Another Term as Essex First Selectman, No Changes on Board of Selectmen

ESSEX — Incumbent First Selectman Norman Needleman (D) cruised to victory in Tuesday’s election with more than twice the number of votes of his opponent, Matthew Fleming (R). Needleman also serves as the State Senator for the 33rd CT District. His running mate, incumbent selectman Stacia Rice-Libby, also won easily to retain her seat on the board of selectmen.
The third seat on the board will be taken by Bruce Glowac (R), who like Rice-Libby is also an incumbent, thus keeping board members exactly the same as prior to the election.
The full results in Essex were:
First Selectman
Norman Needleman (D)
1667
Matthew R. Fleming (R)
621
Selectman
Stacia Rice-Libby (D)
1333
Bruce M. Glowac (R)
951
Board of Finance
W. Campbell Hudson (D)
1439
Carolyn E. Field (R)
820
Mary-Louise Polo (D)
1412
Philip J. Beckman (R)
847
Board of Education
Cassandra S. Sweet (D)
1689
Board of Assessment Appeals
George B. Wendell (D)
1354
Coral L. Rawn (R)
902
Regional Board of Education
D.G. Fitton (D)
1369
D.G. Fitton (R)
790