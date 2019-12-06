Full of Holiday Cheer, it’s ‘First Friday’ in Chester Tonight

by

CHESTER, Conn. – It’s the First Friday in December, and in Chester, that means the lighting of the Christmas tree, the Menorah and holiday carols sung outside the downtown shops and restaurants until 8 p.m. Festivities start in front of The French Hen at 6 p.m., and a very special guest (whose five-letter name begins with an “S”) is scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m.

This First Friday also marks The French Hen’s 16th and final Christmas season, and the elves will be busy serving up their famous holiday cocktail, the “White Christmas.”

The Chester Gallery celebrates the holidays with its annual Postcard Show. The exhibition includes more than 60 artists from all over Connecticut working in a variety of styles and mediums in postcard size 4″ x 6″ or smaller.

At Lark, artist Rachel Carlson will unveil a new body of small works painted on New York City Metrocards. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Kismet will showcase owner and jewelry designer Gillian Davis’ “Glitter & Gold” Collection along with a pop-up sale with select items 20 percent off storewide.

Sip sparkling wine and be dazzled by surprise sale items all weekend long at The EList Shop.

Kids can enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies with any of the kids’ meals at The Pattaconk 1850 Bar & Grille on First Friday, and they can also send a letter directly to Santa from one of the Santa mailboxes on site. There will be some spiked eggnog for adults, too.

Listen to the sweet sounds of Arrowhead and Friends with a glass of holiday cheer while enjoying the oldest and the newest paintings of artist Leif Nilsson’s home and travels at the Leif Nilsson Spring Street Studio and Gallery.

It’s your last chance to tap Caryn Paradis Interior Design for free design tips as part oftheir “Ask the Designer” workshop. E-mail vickerman@carynparadis.com a picture and question about how to lay out a room to best suit the space and your style, then stop by on “First Friday in Chester” for some design advice.

Elsewhere around Chester, shops will be open until 8 p.m., with most offering complimentary snacks or beverages.

In addition to on-street parking in Chester, there is free parking available in the town’s public lots on Main Street by the cemetery, on Water Street and on Maple Street.

More information about First Friday is available on Facebook.com/VisitChesterCT or by calling (860) 322-4047