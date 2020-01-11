Cellist Ribchinsky Discusses Influence of Bach, Plays His Music, Today at Essex Library

January 13, 2020

A free lecture and concert on Bach’s Solo Suites and other compositions will be presented by cellist and Music Professor Julie Ribchinsky at 3 p.m. Jan 11 at the Essex Library.

ESSEX — The most studied and performed works for the cello, the Solo Suites of J.S. Bach are a masterful unit remaining timeless since the early 18th century.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m., at the Essex Library, Julie Ribchinsky, cellist and Professor of Music at Central Connecticut State University, will present a lecture, discussing the influence of the great master on the technique and musical soul of the cello and a concert, incorporating one of Bach’s six Suites as well as modern works that have been influenced by the Suites.

Included in the performance are new compositions by Charles Menoche and June Violet Aino, and works of Britten, Golijov, Crumb, Cassadó and others. 

This event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is appreciated.

For more information or to register, call the Essex Library at 860-767-1560. The Essex Library is located at 33 West Avenue in Essex.

