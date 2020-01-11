Essex Land Trust Hosts ‘Bears Revisited,’ Feb. 4

by

ESSEX — The Essex Land Trust has announced that Master Wildlife Conservationist Felicia Ortner will give a presentation titled, ‘Bears Revisited,’ Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. at Essex Town Hall, 29 West Ave. All are welcome.

She will offer an update on the resurgence of bears in our area, their numbers and their habitats as well as discuss how we can co-exist with them. Through her program, “The Bear Reality,” Ortner will dispel some of the myths associated with black bears and encourage the audience to be more Bear Aware.

Ortner has been studying bears for over 30 years. In the mid 1990s, she turned her passion for learning about bears into a passion for teaching about them. In 2008 Ortner developed a presentation for bear education programs that she gives on a volunteer basis. Her audiences include libraries, nature centers, conservation groups, scouts and more. Since then, Ortner has provided presentations reaching over 8,000 people at programs in CT, NY, MA, NH and, VT.

Ortner believes outreach and education is key in having a better understanding about the life and behavior of bears. She hopes this will lead to a higher tolerance, which is instrumental in creating a strategy of coexistence between humans and bears.