Essex Library Presents an ‘Introduction to Mah Jong,’ Jan. 9

by

ESSEX — Mah Jong is a fascinating game that originated in China and was adopted by Americans in the 1920s. It is a game for four people played with beautifully carved Chinese tiles.

Allison Friday has taught American and Chinese Mah Jong for about 15 years. Always intrigued by small pieces in boxes, she fell in love with and purchased a Mah Jong set at an antique store before she even knew what it was.

Friday will present an illustrated introduction to the game Thursday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m. at the Essex Library. A snow date on Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. has been reserved.

This talk is free and open to the public. Advance registration is appreciated.

For more information or to register, call the Essex Library at 860-767-1560. The Essex Library is located at 33 West Avenue in Essex.