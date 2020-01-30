Essex Winter Series Continues with ‘Stu Ingersoll Jazz Concert’ Featuring Jeff Barnhart, Jim Fryer, Feb. 16

by

ESSEX – Essex Winter Series (EWS) presents its Stu Ingersoll Jazz Concert, featuring the Barnhart/Fryer International All-Star Jazz Band, a septet of renowned artists from Canada, Australia and the U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. at Valley Regional High School, Deep River.

Concentrating on the Hot Jazz styles and titles of the 1920s and 1930s, this band of merry men will combine virtuosity, wit and charm to breathe new life into music by artists such as Louis Armstrong, Fats Waller, Jelly Roll Morton and others. In the spirit of true jazz, this first-time gathering of this group will feature veteran jazzman/band leader Vince Giordano, pianist Jeff Barnhart, trombonist Jim Fryer, trumpeter Simon Wettenhall, drummer Bill Reynolds and the dynamic youthful Arntzen brothers, Evan on reeds and Arnt on banjo and guitar. The performance, titled “Old Friends and New Discoveries,” promises edge-of-your-seat spontaneity.

The EWS season continues on March 8 with the classical guitar duo, LINÜ, performing at John Winthrop Middle School, Deep River. The virtuosic and versatile Gulli Bjornsson and JIJI are aspiring young artists searching for new ways to promote classical music. They have received many accolades for their guitar playing and have backgrounds in composition, film, electronic music, visual arts and theater.

Essex Winter Series’ 43rd season concludes on March 29 at Valley Regional High School with BeethovenFest, a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th with seven world-renowned artists: David Shiffrin, clarinet; William Purvis, horn; Marc Goldberg, bassoon; Ida Kavafian, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Peter Wiley, cello; and Timothy Cobb, double bass.

All concerts begin at 3 p.m. and are general admission. For tickets call 860-272-4572 or visit www.essexwinterseries.com.

