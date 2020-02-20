Get Your Spring On! Free Yoga Workshop Offered by Essex Library Reawakens Joy, Vitality, Balance; March 14

by

ESSEX– Spring can stimulate the urge to start something new or to observe the ordinary with fresh eyes. Through asana (physical poses), pranayama (mindful breathing) and meditation, yoga teaches us how to still our bodies and minds and focus on present moment experience.

On Saturday, March 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. Ellen McNally RYT500 will present a workshop that will include a brief talk about how yoga practice differs from other types of physical exercise; a series of gentle yoga poses and stretches; a simple meditation on the breath; and yoga nidra, a deep relaxation technique that will leave you relaxed and revitalized.

No previous yoga experience is required.

Bring a yoga mat (one-quarter inch thickness preferred), a small blanket to support your knees, a cushion to sit on and a bottle of water. Chairs are available for anyone who prefers a chair practice (indicate this preference when you register.) The class is limited to 15 people.

This workshop is free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register, or for more information, call the Essex Library at 860-767-1560.

The Essex Library is located at 33 West Ave. in Essex.