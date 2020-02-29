Sustainable Essex Kicks Off 2020 ‘SEED’ Series Today with Talk on Garbage, Climate Change

by

ESSEX — The Sustainable Essex Committee kicks off its 2020 Sustainable Essex Environmental Discussion (SEED) Series on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The SEED series, is comprised of individual sessions grouped by common themes (waste reduction, sustainable management of water resources, etc.).

The overriding goals of the Series are to:

Create awareness,

Provide guidance with ways individuals can modify their household behaviors to address climate change, and

Gather suggestions for action at a community level.

The first group of sessions fall under the overarching title of The Solid Waste Crises in Essex and Connecticut and will be held at Essex Public Library on the following dates: Feb. 29, March 7 and May 2.

Session 1 – Saturday, Feb. 29

12 p.m.

Essex Library

Introduction – Garbage and Climate Change, What’s the Connection?

Facilitator: Sherill Baldwin, CT Dept. Energy & Environmental Protection (CT DEEP), sustainable materials management

Session 2 – Saturday, March 7

1 p.m.

Essex Library

What is the Environmental Impact of the Food We Throw Away? What positive changes can we as a community make?

Facilitator: Georgia Male – Farm Manager and Program Director, The Incarnation Center Nature Center and Gardens

Session 3 – Saturday, May 2

1 p.m.

Essex Library

Climate Change Impacts of plastic and micro-plastic waste

Facilitator: Professor Evan Ward, Research Professor & Head of the Department of Marine Sciences, University of Connecticut, Avery Pointe

Additional sessions will be posted on ValleyNewsNow.com, and both the Sustainable Essex website and Facebook page.