Chester Reopens ‘First Friday’ Tonight, First Time for Event Since March

by

CHESTER, CT — The downtown Merchants of Chester are thrilled to host their first First Friday since March this evening, Friday, Sept 4, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The organizers of this family friendly event are aiming to keep everyone extra-safe so … masks must be worn at all times while in town for ‘First Friday’ and all attendees are requested to stay socially distant, especially if they are enjoying one of the four music performances taking place throughout town.

Also, attendees are requested to respect the stated capacity of each space as noted at the entrance. Shops will all be open late and many will offer special sales or featured artists.

Chester Gallery is hosting and exhibition titled ‘Chester Artists: Past, Present and Up & Coming,’ along with sculptures by Connecticut-based artists throughout the grounds.

Dina Varano is having an ‘Arm Party’, showcasing her newest bracelets.

Little House Brewery is celebrating its second birthday with a special birthday brew.

Lori Warner Gallery + Swoon Boutique are having a sale of the current Ann Lightfoot jewelry collection and all Clare V bags through Tuesday.

Leif Nilsson of Spring Street Studio invites the public to listen to Arrowhead and Friends six feet apart on the porch while enjoying some of his oldest and the newest paintings of his home and travels.

There will be four acoustic musicians stationed around town, filling the streets with their

acoustic sounds. As already mentioned,

>Guitarist Leif Nilsson will play from the front of his Spring Street Gallery above the Chester Wall

>Local guitarist, Mark Fornwald will play from the porch of Chester Gallery

>Cellist Julie Ribchinsky from Ivoryton will be on the porch of the Hive

>CT natives guitarist Pat Brennan and bassist Wallace Stelzer will perform a mix of the Great American Song Book, Jazz Classics, and Bossa Nova from the stoop of 1 Main Street

Downtown restaurants are booking up fast, so prompt reservations are recommended.

All visitors to Chester are required to wear masks over their nose and mouth and stay socially distant from one another.

Visitors that feel unwell are asked to stay home.

In addition to on-street parking in Chester, there is free parking available in the town’s public lots on Main Street by the cemetery, at 20 Water Street and on Maple Street.

More information about First Friday is available on http://Facebook.com/VisitChesterCT or by emailing chestermerchants@gmail.com.