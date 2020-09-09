Next ‘March for Justice’ to be Held in Essex, Sept. 16

by

OLD SAYBROOK/LYME/OLD LYME — The Old Saybrook March for Justice is back to marching starting Wednesday Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Art Center in Old Saybrook.

The March for Justice is an inclusive and welcoming coalition of friends and neighbors, who care deeply about basic human rights. Join them if you wish to hear about their plans and strategies to address equity and justice in our communities.

The organizers are joining hands with Marches on Justice in other towns: the following Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 5:30 p.m., the march will be in front of Essex Town Hall. On Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m., the marchers will gather in Old Lyme in front of the First Congregational Church.

For the Wednesday, Sept. 9 event, all are welcome to meet at the Kate at 6 p.m. for a teach-in followed immediately by a peaceful march up and down Main St. All are requested to wear masks.

The group’s mission statement states, ” We are outraged by centuries of structural racism in this country. We stand with Black Lives Matter. We listen, learn and act. We understand that silence is not an option and we will not be bystanders to white supremacy.”

It continues, “We aim to be allies and antiracist. We are respectful, nonpartisan and inclusive. We welcome all who share our values. We educate ourselves and join in weekly marches.”