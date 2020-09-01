Valley Regional High School Graduates 11 Eagle Scouts

by

TRI-TOWN — Belated congratulations to the 11 members of the Valley Regional High School Class of 2020 for earning the Eagle Scout rank!

Having 11 Eagle Scouts in this year’s graduating class is over double the national average for youth earning the highest rank in Scouting. Earning the Eagle Scout rank is an outstanding and prestigious achievement that takes many years of work to complete.

The Eagle Scouts are members of Troop 12-Essex, Troop 13-Chester/Deep River, and Troop 38-Westbrook.

Valley Regional High School Class of 2020 Eagle Scouts, their service project and the year they earned the Eagle Rank:

Gehrig Beighau – Troop 12 – WWII Lego Diorama at American Heritage Museum – 2019,

Sean Davis – Troop 13 – Bushy Hill Nature Center Amphitheater Improvements – 2020,

Jared Hart – Troop 13 – United Church of Chester Sign Roof & Lighting Improvements – 2020,

Gavin Hauswirth – Troop 13 – McKinney Nature Center Observation Platform – 2020,

Anthony Joia – Troop 13 – Plattwood Park Walking Trail – 2019,

Edward Lenz – Troop 13 – John Winthrop Middle School Farm Classroom Arbor with Benches – 2019,

Carl Neubert III – Troop 13 – Hamburg Fairgrounds Directional Signs – 2020,

Michael Raymond – Troop 13 – CT State Police K-9 Obstacle & Training Course – 2020,

Samuel Rutty – Troop 13 – Haddam Neck Fairgrounds Memorial Benches – 2017,

Ryan Shasha – Troop 12 – Essex Veterans Memorial Hall Step Replacement – 2020,

Joseph Thomas – Troop 38 – Westbrook Town Green Conduits – 2019.

To become an Eagle Scout, a Scout must earn twenty one merit badges and advance through the seven Scout ranks by learning Scout and Life skills while simultaneously providing leadership to their Troop and service to their community. One of the final requirements for the Eagle Rank is to show leadership in and complete a service project that benefits the Scout’s community, school, or religious institution; all work must be completed prior to the Scout’s eighteenth birthday.

Boy Scouts of America serves the youth ages 11-18. The purpose of the Boy Scouts of America is to help youth to develop their character and life skills all while having fun. There is much emphasis placed on assisting the Scouts to develop into strong healthy citizens who will lead our communities and country in the years ahead.

The Boy Scout of America methods help to promote these ideals through the challenge of putting them into practice with the Troop Program. This is done in a way that is both challenging and fun.