It’s ‘First Friday’ in Chester Tonight!

CHESTER, CT — The downtown Merchants of Chester are host another family-friendly First Friday tomorrow evening, Friday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The organizers of this family friendly event are aiming to keep everyone extra-safe so masks must be worn at all times while in town for ‘First Friday’ and all attendees are requested to stay socially distant, especially if they are enjoying one of the music performances taking place throughout town. Visitors that feel unwell are asked to stay home

Also, attendees are requested to respect the stated capacity of each space as noted at the entrance, especially if they are enjoying one of the two music performances happening downtown (at Chester Galley and Leif Nillsson’s Spring Street Studio & Gallery.)

Shops will all be open late and many will offer special sales or featured artists.

The Chester Gallery will continue with its exhibition of ‘Chester Artists: Past, Present and Up & Coming’.

The Gallery will use their large side lawn and driveway to host a socially-distant celebration of the installation of Jesse Good’s new sculpture — a large-scale weathervane titled , ‘The Hope Detector’ — set to the music of Tracey Kroll’s new four-piece Gypsy Jazz Band, ‘Gadjzo’, djangomusic with Justin Good, Tracey Kroll, Nick Capazzo, Evan Tosi and Marshall Lefferts, at 6:30 p.m. out on the lawn/parking area. BYOB and lawn chair if you wish.

Also featured will be sculptures by Gil Boro’s ‘After the Race-in Blue’ (see image at left in collage below) and ‘Family of Wo(man)’.

The Gallery will be open inside from 5 to 8 p.m. Masks are required.

Leif Nilsson of Spring Street Studio invites the public to listen to Arrowhead and Friends six feet apart on the porch while enjoying some of his oldest and the newest paintings of his home and travels.

Dina Varano will be showcasing her new fall jewelry (see photo at left) at the Dina Varano Gallery.

The Space at 1 Main St will host their glassblower who will be demonstrating his technique.

Lori Warner Gallery & Swoon Boutique is happy to host friend of the gallery, Chester artist Annie Averill, who will show her art that makes you smile. Her paintings are sometimes absurd, sometimes historical yet always beautifully rendered. A bird that looks extinct or maybe a goat in space fill her frames and are both a joy to behold and don’t take themselves too seriously. She paints to amuse, bemuse and otherwise entertain herself and others!

Other restaurants and shops will most likely offer specials and sales.

Downtown restaurants are booking up fast, so make your reservation now!

In addition to on-street parking in Chester, there is free parking available in the town’s public lots on Main Street by the cemetery, at 20 Water Street and on Maple Street.

More information about First Friday is available on Facebook.com/VisitChesterCT or by emailing chestermerchants@gmail.com.