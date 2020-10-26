Local State Senate, House Candidates Respond to our Questions

AREAWIDE — In keeping with our now almost 17-year tradition and in the interests of increasing voter knowledge prior to the upcoming election, we posed three questions in writing to the State Senate candidates for the 33rd District and the State Representative candidates for the 23rd District, who will be on the ballots in the Nov. 3 election.

The questions were:

What do you believe are currently the three most pressing issues in the state of Connecticut? From the three issues you cite in your response to Question1, identify the one that you think is the most pressing and explain your choice. Then expand on steps you believe should be taken to resolve it and how you could contribute to that resolution process? What personal characteristics do you embody that justify why people should vote for you?

We gave a 350-word limit for the response to each question to which each candidate strictly adhered: we are most appreciative of that.

We are delighted that all the candidates responded to our questions in a timely manner. We thank them sincerely and are pleased to publish their responses today accompanied by their respective biographies and photos.

We should also state that, again in keeping with our long-held policy, we will not be making any candidate endorsements.

Click on the links below to read each candidate’s responses:

CT State Senate, 33rd District

Norm Needleman (D – incumbent)

Brendan Saunders (R)

CT House of Representatives, 23rd District

Devin Carney (R- incumbent)

David Rubino (D)