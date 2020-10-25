Old Saybrook March for Justice, Lyme-Old Lyme Partnership for Social Justice Hold Event in Old Saybrook, Wednesday

by

AREAWIDE — The Old Saybrook March for Justice and the Lyme-Old Lyme Partnership for Social Justice will co-host their next Teach-In/March Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m. in Old Saybrook. Participants should gather in front of ‘the Kate.’.

All are welcome. It is requested that everyone should wear a mask at the event.

The schedule for subsequent marches is as follows:

Nov 4 – Old Lyme

Nov 11 – Essex

All marches are on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Old Saybrook March for Justice is an inclusive and welcoming coalition of friends and neighbors, who care deeply about basic human rights.

Their mission statement states, ” We are outraged by centuries of structural racism in this country. We stand with Black Lives Matter. We listen, learn and act. We understand that silence is not an option. We aim to be allies and antiracist. We are respectful, nonpartisan and inclusive. We welcome all who share our values. We educate ourselves and join in weekly marches.”

For further information, email osbmarch@gmail.com with any questions.

The Lyme-Old Lyme Partnership for Social Justice’s mission is to educate residents on important topics of social justice and call attention to opportunities where citizens can support local, state and national social-justice efforts.

For more information, visit the partnership’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LOLPa rtnership4SJ or send an email to LOLPartnership4SJ@gmail.com.