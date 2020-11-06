November 9, 2020

You are here: Home / Towns / Chester / Election 2020: State Results & Interactive Visuals

Election 2020: State Results & Interactive Visuals

November 6, 2020 by

STATEWIDE — Our Local Independent Online News (LION) colleagues at CTNewsJunkie.com have prepared a couple of interactive maps of the State Senate and House results for readers to explore. Use the toolbox to group and sort Senate/House districts by political party and demographic characteristics.

Here is the State Senate map.

Here is the CT House of Representatives map.

Related articles at CTNewsJunkie.com can be found at:

Dems Post Gains In Legislative Seats While Some Key Republicans Hang On
By CTNewsJunkie Published Nov. 4, 2020 12:48am

Senate Democrats Strengthen Majority
By Hugh McQuaid Published Nov 4, 2020 1:47pm

Share
Filed Under: Chester, Deep River, Essex, Lyme Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Top Story, Westbrook