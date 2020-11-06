Election 2020: State Results & Interactive Visuals

STATEWIDE — Our Local Independent Online News (LION) colleagues at CTNewsJunkie.com have prepared a couple of interactive maps of the State Senate and House results for readers to explore. Use the toolbox to group and sort Senate/House districts by political party and demographic characteristics.
Here is the State Senate map.
Here is the CT House of Representatives map.
Related articles at CTNewsJunkie.com can be found at:
Dems Post Gains In Legislative Seats While Some Key Republicans Hang On
By CTNewsJunkie Published Nov. 4, 2020 12:48am
Senate Democrats Strengthen Majority
By Hugh McQuaid Published Nov 4, 2020 1:47pm