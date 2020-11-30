Final Days to Order a Star to Make Chester Shine This Holiday Season, ‘Star-Lighting’ Planned During First Friday’s ‘Starry Night’

by

CHESTER — Make Chester shine this holiday season by Sponsoring a Star to decorate downtown!

On Friday, Dec 4, during Chester’s Starry Night Celebration and annual holiday town stroll, the Chester Merchants are going to light up the Village for the holiday season. After this challenging year, it is time for a light and bright holiday together.

Sponsor an illuminated star in your family, business or civic organization’s name and be a part of of the festivities not only this year, but for years to come.

The stars, hand-made by Chester resident Christopher Owens, (who has created the ones you currently see adorning homes and businesses throughout Chester and beyond), will be installed throughout the downtown area and create a cheerful and festive atmosphere for residents and visitors to enjoy through the winter months.

Your star will display your name and the Chester Merchants will let you know where to find it.

Stars are available for purchase at this link on the VisitChesterct.com website until Wednesday, Dec. 2. Learn how your family, business or organization can sponsor a star here: www.visitchesterct.com/illuminated-stars/

This is a great way to support the Merchants of Chester during this incredibly difficult time. Sizes and prices are as follows:

2 ft. – $35

3.5 ft. – $50

7 ft. – $95

Illumination is 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec 4, in Chester Village.

Also, remember you can shop late in Chester every Friday night through 8 p.m. from now until Christmas.

*All visitors to Chester are required to wear masks over their nose and mouth and stay socially distant from one another. Visitors that feel unwell are asked to stay home.*

In addition to on-street parking in Chester, there is free parking available in the town’s public lots on Main Street by the cemetery, at 20 Water Street and on Maple Street.

More information about First Friday is available on Facebook.com/VisitChesterCT or by emailing chestermerchants@gmail.com