Free COVID Testing Daily in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK — The Community Health Center is offering free COVID-19 drive thru tests at Saybrook Point seven days a week from 8:30am to 4pm.
You do not need a doctor’s note or an appointment, but please be aware the wait to be tested can be long.
November 28, 2020
OLD SAYBROOK — The Community Health Center is offering free COVID-19 drive thru tests at Saybrook Point seven days a week from 8:30am to 4pm.
You do not need a doctor’s note or an appointment, but please be aware the wait to be tested can be long.
Copyright ©2020 Shoreline Web News LLC. All rights reserved