Free COVID Testing Daily in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK — The Community Health Center is offering free COVID-19 drive thru tests at Saybrook Point seven days a week from 8:30am to 4pm.

You do not need a doctor’s note or an appointment, but please be aware the wait to be tested can be long.

