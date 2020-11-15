Groups Campaigning for Social Justice Gather This Afternoon in Essex

by

AREAWIDE — The Lyme-Old Lyme (LOL) Partnership for Social Justice and the Old Saybrook March for Justice have moved their weekly events from Wednesday evenings to Sundays at 4 p.m. The next March will therefore be Sunday, Nov. 15, and not Wednesday, Nov. 11, as previously reported, and will take place in Essex in front of the town hall.

The change is to allow the events to take place when it is light and also reflect a more convenient time for working families, youth and elderly activists.

All are welcome. It is requested that everyone should wear a mask at the event.

Upcoming events sponsored by the LOL Partnership or the Old Saybrook March for Justice will take place as follows:

• Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Deep River, in front of the Congregational Church

• Wednesday, Nov. 29 – Old Saybrook, in front of the Kate

• Wednesday, Dec. 2 – TBD

The LOL Partnership’s mission is to educate area residents on important topics of social justice and call attention to opportunities where citizens can support local, state and national social-justice efforts. For more information or to stay abreast of news, visit the partnership’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LOLPartnership4SJ or send an email to LOLPartnership4SJ@gmail.com.

The Old Saybrook March for Justice is an inclusive and welcoming coalition of friends and neighbors, who care deeply about basic human rights.

Their mission statement states, ” We are outraged by centuries of structural racism in this country. We stand with Black Lives Matter. We listen, learn and act. We understand that silence is not an option. We aim to be allies and antiracist. We are respectful, nonpartisan and inclusive. We welcome all who share our values. We educate ourselves and join in weekly marches.”

For further information, email osbmarch@gmail.com.