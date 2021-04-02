It’s ‘First Friday’ in Chester Tonight!

by

CHESTER, CT — The downtown Merchants of Chester are host another family-friendly First Friday this evening, Friday, April 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The organizers of this family friendly event are aiming to keep everyone extra-safe so masks must be worn at all times while in town for ‘First Friday’ and all attendees are requested to stay socially distant, especially if they are enjoying one of the music performances taking place throughout town.

Visitors that feel unwell are asked to stay home

Also, attendees are requested to respect the stated capacity of each space as noted at the entrance, especially if they are enjoying the music performance happening downtown at Leif Nillsson’s Spring Street Studio & Gallery.

Shops will all be open late and many will offer special sales or featured artists.

Tonight’s First Friday happenings include:

Celebrating the grand opening of Gather CHSTR

Watching a live painting demo by Pam Carlson and meeting Caryn B Davis, who will be signing her newest book of photographs, at The Space

Trying the new flavors for April at Honeycone Craft Ice Cream

Grooving to the sweet sounds of Arrowhead and Friends on the porch at Nilsson Spring Street Studio and viewing Leif Nilsson’s work on exhibit in the gallery

Seeing the newest mini-collection by Adorn at Lori Warner Gallery

Visiting Chester Gallery for a preview of the new exhibition, “New York in Chester” that formally opens in May

Don't forget to pick up some Chester Merch (T-shirts, handmade leather key chains and more!) at the Hive during First Fridays and all the time at www.visitchesterct.com

Downtown restaurants are booking up fast, so make your reservation now!

In addition to on-street parking in Chester, there is free parking available in the town’s public lots on Main Street by the cemetery, at 20 Water Street and on Maple Street.

More information about First Friday is available on Facebook.com/VisitChesterCT or by emailing chestermerchants@gmail.com.